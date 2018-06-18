Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM) During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

The tornado threat is quite low. The storms that are out there will be coming to an end tonight after sundown, with a few holding on through about 10 p.m. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s overnight.

During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. Thursday will be the only day that has about a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will on the rise by the weekend, with forecasted highs in the mid-90s.

Now would be an excellent time to make plans to not burn things outdoors. If you do, make sure you have plenty of water to put the fire out in case it gets out of control.

