Laurel family loses home to early morning house fire

A Laurel family lost their home to a house fire early Monday morning.

According to Lance Chancellor, with the Powers Fire Department, the blaze sparked in the 150 block of Jordan Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Initial calls indicated the fire was in a mobile home, but it was later confirmed to be a wooden home. Chancellor said the woman and her daughter who lived in the home were not there when the fire broke out.

Five different volunteer stations responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.