Laurel family loses home to early morning house fire

The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
A meeting between a man and woman organized through social media ended up being a set up for an armed robbery Sunday night in Hattiesburg.More >>
A meeting between a man and woman organized through social media ended up being a set up for an armed robbery Sunday night in Hattiesburg.More >>
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.More >>
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.More >>
The Bulldogs practiced at Creighton Sunday morning. MSU will face UNC Monday at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.More >>
The Bulldogs practiced at Creighton Sunday morning. MSU will face UNC Monday at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.More >>
Retired Col. Gregory S. Michel is the new director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Gov. Phil Bryant announced the appointment Monday morning and said it's effective immediately.More >>
Retired Col. Gregory S. Michel is the new director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Gov. Phil Bryant announced the appointment Monday morning and said it's effective immediately.More >>