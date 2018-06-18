Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Laurel

Photo: Lance Chancellor Photo: Lance Chancellor
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Laurel.

According to Lance Chancellor with the Powers Fire Department, the blaze sparked in the 150th block of Jordan Drive just before five, Monday morning.

Officials ask you to avoid the area until the fire is under control.

Chancellor said five different stations responded to fight the fire.

No word yet if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. This is a developing story, and we will update you as we learn more.

