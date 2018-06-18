Taylorsville's Billy Hamilton makes superhuman catch - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Taylorsville's Billy Hamilton makes superhuman catch

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Billy Hamilton. Courtesy: MLB Billy Hamilton. Courtesy: MLB
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Cincinnati Reds centerfielder Billy Hamilton put on a show in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The Taylorsville native tracked down a line drive to center, dove horizontal to make an unbelievable catch on the warning track.

Hamilton covered 77 feet at 30.6 feet per second and had just a two percent probability of making the catch, according to MLB Statcast. The sixth-year big-leaguer also went 3-for-4 from the plate and scored three times in Cincinnati’s 8-6 win over the Pirates.

“I would say it would have to be up there as one of my top plays,” Hamilton said. “I really don’t come in and be like, ‘Wow, how did I do that?’ But this one I came in and was like, ‘I don’t know how I caught that. I don’t even know how I got close to it.’”

“He’s just fun to watch out there,” said Reds pitcher Anthony Desclafani. “It’s like video game stuff. It’s unbelievable. I definitely owe him some things here. I don’t know what I’m going to get him but I got to get him a few things here because it’s been a couple times so far this year. I’m only three starts in and he’s saved my butt a bunch of times.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 07:20:40 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

  • Mississippi Royalty the first professional female football team in state

    Mississippi Royalty the first professional female football team in state

  • Mississippi Royalty the first professional female football team in state

    Mississippi Royalty the first professional female football team in state

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-18 04:49:57 GMT
    Mississippi Royalty. Courtesy: WDAMMississippi Royalty. Courtesy: WDAM

    Shoulder pads and helmets, loud sidelines and, of course, tackling. Saturday had all the signs of a fall Friday night in the Pine Belt – the only difference was the all-female cast that took to San Antonio Field in Hattiesburg. It was the Mississippi Royalty, representing as the state’s first female football team in the Women’s Football Alliance. “Mississippi Royalty? We’re about head-knocking and highlight-making..."

    More >>

    Shoulder pads and helmets, loud sidelines and, of course, tackling. Saturday had all the signs of a fall Friday night in the Pine Belt – the only difference was the all-female cast that took to San Antonio Field in Hattiesburg. It was the Mississippi Royalty, representing as the state’s first female football team in the Women’s Football Alliance. “Mississippi Royalty? We’re about head-knocking and highlight-making..."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly