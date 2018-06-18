Taylorsville's Billy Hamilton makes superhuman catch

Cincinnati Reds centerfielder Billy Hamilton put on a show in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The Taylorsville native tracked down a line drive to center, dove horizontal to make an unbelievable catch on the warning track.

Hamilton covered 77 feet at 30.6 feet per second and had just a two percent probability of making the catch, according to MLB Statcast. The sixth-year big-leaguer also went 3-for-4 from the plate and scored three times in Cincinnati’s 8-6 win over the Pirates.

“I would say it would have to be up there as one of my top plays,” Hamilton said. “I really don’t come in and be like, ‘Wow, how did I do that?’ But this one I came in and was like, ‘I don’t know how I caught that. I don’t even know how I got close to it.’”

Even @BillyHamilton didn't know how he was able to get to that ball in center field today ??‍?? pic.twitter.com/HjifuSfO27 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 17, 2018

“He’s just fun to watch out there,” said Reds pitcher Anthony Desclafani. “It’s like video game stuff. It’s unbelievable. I definitely owe him some things here. I don’t know what I’m going to get him but I got to get him a few things here because it’s been a couple times so far this year. I’m only three starts in and he’s saved my butt a bunch of times.”

