1 dead after single-car crash on Hwy. 49 near Brooklyn

One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in Forrest County. At approximately 3 p.m., emergency officials responded to a car accident on Highway 49 near Brooklyn.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Travis Luck, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling in the northbound lane on Highway 49 ran off the road and overturned several times causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 48-year-old Eugene Barnes, of Biloxi. Officials say Barnes was trapped inside of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Luck says the passenger, Gwenevere Barnes was transported to Forrest General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

