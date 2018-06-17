Blue Star Museums offering military free admission through Labor Day

Hattiesburg's African American Military History Museum is one of thousands participating in the Blue Star Museum program this summer. (Photo Source: WDAM)

From now until Labor Day weekend, Blue Star Museums will offer active-duty military personnel and their families free admission. The initiative started in 2010 through the partnership of Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, the National Endowment for the Arts and museums across America.

In a letter of support, First Lady Melania Trump offered praise to the nearly decade long program.

"For the past few years, museums across our Nation have offered free admission to our service members and their families as a way to honor and thank them for their service," Trump said. "Museums expand our horizons and broaden our imaginations. They enrich and enlighten us as we innovate for the future and honor our past."

There are 11 museums across the state participating in the initiative and over 2, 000 across America.

Here is a list of Mississippi museums:

Clarksdale Delta Blues Museum

Cleveland GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

Greenwood Museum of the Mississippi Delta

Hattiesburg African American Military History Museum

Indianola B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center

Jackson Eudora Welty House and Garden Mississippi Children's Museum Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Museum of Mississippi History

Ocean Springs Walter Anderson Museum of Art

Vicksburg Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum



