Youth basketball clinic teaches life skills

South 28th Avenue Baptist Church hosted a free basketball clinic to provide young boys with fundamental life skills Saturday.

The camp consisted of a full day of basketball tips, drills, pointers, and scrimmages under the leadership of qualified coaches and mentors.

Nike certified basketball trainer and former basketball coach Luther Riley has worked with professionals across the league but he made time for a much younger crowd.

"To go from a pro-level to these little kids right here was challenging but they made it easy for me because they were very eager to learn," said Riley.

Participant Colton Riddick says he learned several basketball skills.

"I learned how to handle basketball fundamentals and other fun stuff," said Riddick. "We also learned how to shoot."

Kids ranged between the ages of 8 to 18. Organizers said close to 40 kids in the community participated in the event.

Pastor Picasso Nelson says children not only learned the fundamentals of basketball but how to apply to those same principals to life.

"On the court, when you get knocked down it's time to get back up," says Nelson. "In life, things will knock you down..., When you're down and the score is stacked against you, come together, gel together and have a game plan. You've got to have a game plan in life. If you do those things on the court in life, you will be successful."

