MSU defeats Washington 1-0 CWS

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
OMAHA, NE -

The Mississippi State Bulldogs got off to a great start in the College World Series with a 1-0 victory against the Washington Huskies. Luke Alexander hit a walk-off single to give the Bulldogs the victory.

The Bulldogs will face North Carolina Monday, June 18th.

