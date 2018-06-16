MSU defeats Washington 1-0 CWS

The Mississippi State Bulldogs got off to a great start in the College World Series with a 1-0 victory against the Washington Huskies. Luke Alexander hit a walk-off single to give the Bulldogs the victory.

THEY DO IT AGAIN. ??@HailStateBB harnesses the magic of Omaha, walking-off Washington 1-0 in an all-out pitching duel! #CWS pic.twitter.com/esx62NMVLo — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 17, 2018

The Bulldogs will face North Carolina Monday, June 18th.

