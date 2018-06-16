Woman arrested on meth charge in Perry County

Deputies arrested Frances McDaniel, 38, of Ovett. McDaniel is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. ; (Photo source: WDAM)

A woman is behind bars facing felony drug charges after deputies discovered crystal meth in her possession during a traffic stop in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, narcotic agents set up a driver license checkpoint on Progress Road and Will Cowart Road Thursday night.

