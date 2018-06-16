Woman arrested on meth charge in Perry County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Woman arrested on meth charge in Perry County

Deputies arrested Frances McDaniel, 38, of Ovett. McDaniel is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. ; (Photo source: WDAM) Deputies arrested Frances McDaniel, 38, of Ovett. McDaniel is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. ; (Photo source: WDAM)
Deputies arrested Frances McDaniel, 38, of Ovett. McDaniel is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. ; (Photo source: WDAM) Deputies arrested Frances McDaniel, 38, of Ovett. McDaniel is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. ; (Photo source: WDAM)
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A woman is behind bars facing felony drug charges after deputies discovered crystal meth in her possession during a traffic stop in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, narcotic agents set up a driver license checkpoint on Progress Road and Will Cowart Road Thursday night.

Deputies arrested Frances McDaniel, 38, of Ovett. McDaniel is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Local festival celebrates craft beer industry

    Local festival celebrates craft beer industry

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:51:06 GMT
    About 120 different beers from nearly three dozen breweries in 13 states were showcased.;(Photo source: WDAM)About 120 different beers from nearly three dozen breweries in 13 states were showcased.;(Photo source: WDAM)

    Beer lovers converged on downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the 6th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.

    More >>

    Beer lovers converged on downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the 6th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.

    More >>

  • Hundreds gathered to celebrate Juneteenth in Hattiesburg

    Hundreds gathered to celebrate Juneteenth in Hattiesburg

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:52:29 GMT
    Hundreds gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg. (Photo Source: WDAM)Hundreds gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg. (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Hundreds gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg. (Photo Source: WDAM)Hundreds gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg. (Photo Source: WDAM)
    It was all about food, fun and fellowship at the 34th Annual Hattiesburg Juneteenth Festival. Attendees gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park on June 19 to partake in the festivities.  “We have two stages of live entertainment of gospel, hip-hop and R&B and blues on this stage," said executive director and coordinator, Ray Smith. "We got a softball tournament, we have a car show and a great variety of food, arts and crafts.”  Juneteenth is cele...More >>
    It was all about food, fun and fellowship at the 34th Annual Hattiesburg Juneteenth Festival. Attendees gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park on June 19 to partake in the festivities.  “We have two stages of live entertainment of gospel, hip-hop and R&B and blues on this stage," said executive director and coordinator, Ray Smith. "We got a softball tournament, we have a car show and a great variety of food, arts and crafts.”  Juneteenth is cele...More >>

  • Sorority hosts Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia

    Sorority hosts Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:59:47 GMT
    Representatives from Alzheimer's Mississippi provided information during a second annual Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.Representatives from Alzheimer's Mississippi provided information during a second annual Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
    Representatives from Alzheimer's Mississippi provided information during a second annual Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.Representatives from Alzheimer's Mississippi provided information during a second annual Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

    Members of a Columbia-area sorority gathered at a local park Saturday morning to raise money to fight a terrible disease.  

    More >>

    Members of a Columbia-area sorority gathered at a local park Saturday morning to raise money to fight a terrible disease.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly