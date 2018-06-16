Sorority hosts Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia

Representatives from Alzheimer's Mississippi provided information during a second annual Alzheimer's Walk in Columbia Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Members of a Columbia-area sorority gathered at a local park Saturday morning to raise money to fight a terrible disease.

A second annual walk at Friendship Park brought in funds to help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease.

It was hosted by the Xi Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Mississippi organization were also on hand to provide information about the disease, including care-giving tips.

"Alzheimer's is a very debilitating disease and anything we can do to help to find a cure and support Alzheimer's caregivers, we're all for that," said Valerie Webber, president of the Xi Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Sorority members from Marion, Lamar and Pearl River counties participated.

