Dog Days 5K raises money to train service dogs

Hundreds of people and many of their four-legged buddies ran or walked through The Avenues in Hattiesburg Saturday morning to help provide service dogs for folks who need them.

The fourth annual "Dog Days 5K" benefited Hub City Service Dogs.

That group helps cover the cost of training dogs to serve people with diabetes and post traumatic stress disorder, or those who suffer from severe anxiety or seizures.

More than 300 people took part in a 5K run or a two-mile walk that started and ended at Kamper Park.

"One dog can be $20,000 to $40,000, so we didn't pay for a single dog, but what we did do was help raise money so we can defray the cost for several people, some off of the cost," said Angela Davis-Morris, race director.

Davis-Morris says about $16,000 was raised during the event.

