Tips and gift ideas for Father's Day 2018

Father’s Day is just around the corner. There’s still time for last-minute shoppers, who’re looking to get the perfect gift.

According to Entreprenuer.com, the top four gifts purchased fall into the categories of electronics, gift cards, clothing, and special outing. Thirty-seven percent of dads say they want gift cards and twenty-nine percent prefer electronics.

Most popular gadgets for dads:

Drone

Smartwatch or smartphone

Fitness tracker

VR goggles

A survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper & Analytics found that forty-seven percent of consumers plan to give a "special outing" gift, such as a concert, sports event or dinner.

Here are a few deals and specials that you can take advantage of for Father's Day:

Baskin Robbins- For Father's Day 2018, take $3 off in-ship or online on an ice cream cake or cookie valued at $15 or more.

Firehouse Subs- On 6/18/18 dads can receive a free medium sub, with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, side, and drink. Valid on Father's Day 2018 at participating locations.

Hooters- On Father's Day buy any 10 wings for dad and get 10 free boneless wings free.

Olive Graden- Get a $10 bonus card with every $50 in gift cards purchased.

LongHorn Steakhouse- Treat your dad to a "Father's Day Feast" with a nice steak meal.

