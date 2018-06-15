USM student battling kidney disease needs transplant

Chris Milhas (left) and his friend, Samantha Dimaggio, check out his blog Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

A University of Southern Mississippi student is reaching out to the Pine Belt asking for help.

Chris Milhas, 30, is battling kidney disease and needs a new kidney.

Milhas has also started a blog, hoping to find a donor soon.

"I'm hoping to get a living donor, which would provide me with a better quality of kidney and a longevity lifetime span," said Milhas. "So, a living kidney can provide more years out of that kidney than a deceased donor."

He's a junior, majoring in nutrition and dietetics and is also a certified personal trainer, who works at the Payne Center on the USM campus.

Milhas was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 15 and underwent eight years of dialysis before he got his first kidney transplant.

You can learn more about him at his blog site at www.gfrequalslife.com.

