City of Ellisville to continue Farmers Market downtown

City of Ellisville hosts The Farmers Market in downtown Ellisville; (Photo Source: The Farmers Market of Downtown Ellisville Facebook Page)

The Farmers Market in Ellisville will continue this Saturday, June 16th downtown at Community Bank Park.

Attendees can come out and enjoy fresh fruits, vegetables, handmade soaps and more. The market will also feature music and a kid’s jump house for kids to enjoy.

Last weekend’s market featured several vendors and merchants such as Mississippi Delta, Jam’N Picklez, and Fulmer’s Farmstead. Some of those vendors will return to the market, along with new vendors.

There will also be another fun event for kids to participate in. The Ellisville Fire Department will be hosting their “Touch-A-Truck” event at the market. Kids will have a chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a firetruck, take pictures will firefighters, and see a fire engine up close.

The Farmers Market will kick off at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

