Local festival to honor craft beer industry

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is set to take place in downtown Hattiesburg on June 16. (Photo Source: WDAM)

Beer lovers and enthusiasts are expected to converge on downtown Hattiesburg for the 6th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival on June 16. The event, which is hosted by the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association will take place at Town Square Park.

The festival honors the craft beer and food and tourism industry. During the event, beer and those behind the beverage will be showcased. It also occurs during FestivalSouth, a multi-week and multi-genre arts festival.

Attendees will get an opportunity to sample food pairings from local restaurants from various beer cities throughout the state.

To purchase tickets, visit Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.

