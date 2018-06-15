Local festival celebrates craft beer industry

About 120 different beers from nearly three dozen breweries in 13 states were showcased.;(Photo source: WDAM)

Beer lovers converged on downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the 6th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.

The event, which was hosted by the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, took place at Town Square Park.

The festival celebrates the craft beer, food, and tourism industry.

"The thing that's so exciting about this is that as we were watching ticket sales come in, advance ticket sales and VIP ticket sales, people were coming from outside of the state, people were coming from Florida and Alabama and Louisiana and Tennessee to come to this event, so that's great for Hattiesburg, because that's bringing people to Hattiesburg," said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association.

Attendees also sampled food from more than half a dozen local restaurants and listened to live music.

