Governor cuts ribbon to celebrate new tech equipment at PRCC

Governor Phil Bryant cuts a ribbon at the Industrial Electronics Technology Lab at the Forrest County Campus of PRCC Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Governor Phil Bryant was in Hattiesburg Thursday, celebrating a large state investment in workforce development.

He came to the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College to tout a new Industrial Engineering Technology Program.

It is using nearly $250,000 worth of equipment purchased with money from the State and the Mississippi Works Fund.

The program began last fall with about 40 students.

"This is the advanced manufacturing you'll see in the future," said Bryant. "So, robotics, automation, autonomy in the equipment that is being used to manufacture automobiles, warships."

"We are thrilled with this, we appreciate the Governor's support," said Adam Breerwood, president of PRCC. "There was cooperation from a lot of different entities that have really been supportive of us and we are thrilled with the opportunity this is going to provide our students in the area."

The first students will graduate from the program in May of 2019.

