Federal lawsuit filed against General Dynamics

A federal lawsuit has been filed against General Dynamics Information Technology, claiming past and present employees at its Hattiesburg call center were underpaid, misclassified and faced racial discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed by Hattiesburg attorney Robin Roberts on behalf of current and former employees, asks for $75 million in unpaid wages and compensatory damages.

According to the suit, the company failed to properly pay employees for overtime worked, misclassified employees to avoid paying them more and forced employees to perform tasks beyond the scope of the classification without appropriate compensation, all in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Similar allegations against GDIT were made in a complaint filed with the Department of Labor’s Wages and Hour Division earlier this year. That complaint was filed by the Communications Workers of America on behalf of GDIT employees.

That complaint called for an investigation into the company regarding alleged serious and repeated wage violations.

The union’s complaint estimated GDIT owed $107 million in back wages to employees contracted at its call centers. This includes as many as 2,000 employees at the Hattiesburg call center.

GDIT is contracted with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is covered by the Federal Service Contract Act, which requires wage standards for federally contracted service work.

