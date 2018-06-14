Watch MS State "Road To Omaha" on WDAM ABC at 6:30 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series for the 10th time in school history. (Photo Source: WDAM staff) WDAM -
Mississippi State's season has been nothing short of spectacular.
The Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series for the 10th time in school history. They defeated Vanderbilt 10-6 on Sunday night to capture the super regional series 2-1 to advance to college baseball’s biggest stage.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their journey in their matchup against the Washington Huskies, Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
