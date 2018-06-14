Watch MS State "Road To Omaha" on WDAM ABC at 6:30 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series for the 10th time in school history. (Photo Source: WDAM staff)

Mississippi State's season has been nothing short of spectacular.

The Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series for the 10th time in school history. They defeated Vanderbilt 10-6 on Sunday night to capture the super regional series 2-1 to advance to college baseball’s biggest stage.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their journey in their matchup against the Washington Huskies, Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Tune into WDAM ABC at 6:30 p.m. for a special report on the Bulldogs’ “Road to Omaha.”

