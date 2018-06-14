Former USM pitcher Nick Sandlin signs deal with Indians

The Golden Eagle ace finished the 2018 season with a 10-0 record, a 1.06 ERA, 144 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 102.1 innings. (Photo source: WDAM)

Former USM right-hand pitcher Nick Sandlin signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians. According to Senior MLB writer Jim Callis, Sandlin signed for $750,000.

2nd-rder Nick Sandlin signs w/@Indians for $750k (pick 67 value = $939,700). Southern Mississippi RHP fascinates me. Has about a dozen combos of pitches/arm slots, led NCAA D-I w/1.06 ERA & 0.71 WHIP, fastball to 94 mph, hitters chase slider, changeup effective too. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 14, 2018

Sandlin was recently drafted by the Indians in the 2nd round of this years’ draft.

Sandlin pitched three complete-game shutouts, and opponents batted .155 against him in 15 starts on the season. He struck out at least 10 batters in eight of his starts, and his 10 strikeouts against Dallas Baptist in the Fayetteville Regional tied the Southern Miss record for most Ks in an NCAA regional game.

Prior to the 2018 season, Sandlin served two years as the Golden Eagles' closer, compiling a 13-5 record, 20 saves and 124 strikeouts in 198.1 innings over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

