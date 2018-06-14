Man found dead in Pearl River Co. was shot in Forrest Co., investigators say

A death investigation that started on the Stone County, Pearl River County line is now in the hands of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. (Photo source: WDAM)

A death investigation that started on the Stone County, Pearl River County line is now in the hands of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said a man’s body was found inside a vehicle at a construction site on Highway 26 on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said a woman drove the man to the site, but it’s unclear why.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator John Tryner said after speaking with the witness and detectives in Pearl River County, it was determined the man was actually shot in Forrest County under a bridge on Hurricane Creek Road.

Tryner said the witness reported the gunshot was self-inflicted, and the initial investigation points to that being true.

“It’s being reported as being self-inflicted, and it appears to be self-inflicted,” Tryner said.

But, Tryner said foul play will not be ruled out until all evidence is examined and an autopsy is completed at the State Crime Lab in Jackson.

“We will not rule out any options,” Tryner said.

Tryner is asking anyone who has information that could help the investigation to come forward. If you have any details to share, call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800.

