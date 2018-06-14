Former MS teacher accused of running away with student now in custody

The former Forrest County school teacher who was at the center of an investigation involving a missing teen has turned herself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Police said Nicole Jackson is now behind bars at the Forrest County Jail charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and contempt of court. She is also facing a previous charge of sexual battery by a person in a position of trust or authority.

Police had been looking for Jackson for weeks after she reportedly disappeared with a 16-year-old boy in late April. The boy's parents said the two were involved in a forbidden love affair.

The teen returned home more than a week later, but Jackson was nowhere to be found. She was out on a $10,000 bond at the time after being charged with sexual battery on April 10.

Jackson, of Purvis, resigned from her position at Earl Travillion Attendance Center the same day she was charged. Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said Jackson was charged after an investigation revealed details of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

WDAM spoke with a University of Southern Mississippi law professor, who said Jackson could face decades in prison if she is convicted.

