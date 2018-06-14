Convicted sex offender wanted in Jasper. Co arrested in Iowa

Governor Phil Bryant was in Hattiesburg Thursday. celebrating a large state investment in workforce development.More >>
The Pine Belt has been hit hard with big weather events over the past decade. Whether its hurricanes or tornadoes that hit the area, living through it and seeing the damage it leaves can easily make you anxious about severe weather.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is working to go beyond the badge and connect with its residents.More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against General Dynamics Information Technology, claiming past and present employees at its Hattiesburg call center were underpaid, misclassified and faced racial discrimination.More >>
