Convicted sex offender wanted in Jasper. Co arrested in Iowa

A convicted sex offender wanted by authorities in Jasper County was arrested in Waterloo, IA on Thursday.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson announced Alvin Cornelius Wilson was wanted on a bench warrant on Feb. 7, 2018, the same day Wilson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual battery.

Johnson said Wilson never made it into custody to start serving that sentence.

Wilson, 29, was arrested more than five months later in Waterloo, which is about 800 miles away from Jasper County. According to Mississippi Department of Corrections records, Wilson was arrested on his birthday.

