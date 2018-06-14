Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

The chance for rain this afternoon and evening is around 50 percent. Storms should end by 8 p.m. with a few showers holding on until 9 p.m. (Photo source: WDAM)

Afternoon showers and storms will continue through sundown Thursday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

The main concerns with any storm will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail. The tornado threat is very low.



Temperatures are around 90 across much of the Pine Belt this afternoon. By sunset, temperatures will ease back into the 80s and then into the 70s overnight.

In places that see rain, the temperature should fall back into the 70s and 80s pretty quickly.

