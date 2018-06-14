Nurse practitioner indicted in compound pharmacy scheme set to change plea

Susan Perry is set to appear in court on June 25 for her role in a compound pharmacy scheme. (Photo Source: Pixabay)

Attorney Charles Mullins filed a notice of intent to plead guilty on behalf of Susan Perry June 7 in federal court. According to court documents, Perry notified the court and the United States Attorney's Office of her intention to plead guilty to count one of a 13-count indictment against her.

According to authorities, Perry allegedly defrauded TRICARE--- a healthcare benefit program serving the U.S. military and their respective family members. The 58-year-old Grand Bay, Alabama native is charged with one count of attempt and conspiracy, four counts of fraud by wire, radio or television, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, one count of controlled substance--- sell, distribute, or dispense, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of payment to non-licensed physician and one count of making false statements.

The indictment states that TRICARE reimbursed more than $3.3 million in compounded medications prescribed by Perry and she allegedly received $50,000 in kickbacks. She is set to appear in court on June 25 after getting her initial trial date of April 16 continued.

On the same day Perry filed her notice of intent to plead guilty, Albert Diaz, a Biloxi-based physician, was sentenced for his role in the same compound pharmacy scheme. District Judge Keith Starrett handed down a sentence of 42 months in prison, which is to be served at a facility close to his home. The 78-year-old doctor was found guilty on March 2 in a 16-count indictment on charges including fraud, conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and destruction and alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

