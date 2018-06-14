Simpson Co. man dies in I-59 18-wheeler accident

A 19-year-old man has died after an early morning crash Monday in Jones County.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner, Don Sumrall, Ahmonte McDonald, of Magee, was pushing his car out of the roadway when an 18-wheeler hit him.

It happened on Interstate-59 in the southbound lane near the Cook Ave. exit around 4:00 a.m.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laurel Police Department worked the accident.

Captain Tommy Cox said there will be no criminal charges filed.

