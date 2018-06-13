JCJC's Loftin and Perque named All-Americans - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC's Loftin and Perque named All-Americans

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Junior College softball made history this past season by winning the program's first national championship. Outfielder Kelsha Loftin and pitcher Karli Perque were big reasons why.

These two were named All-Americans Wednesday. Loftin was named to the first-team after hitting .403 along with five home runs, 41 RBIs and 66 stolen bases (second in the nation).

Perque made the second-team. She went 24-2 with a 1.02 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Loftin will play for Ole Miss next season while Perque is signed with Memphis.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:18:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:00:34 GMT
    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

  • Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 05:07:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:20:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly