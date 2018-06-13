JCJC's Loftin and Perque named All-Americans

Jones County Junior College softball made history this past season by winning the program's first national championship. Outfielder Kelsha Loftin and pitcher Karli Perque were big reasons why.

These two were named All-Americans Wednesday. Loftin was named to the first-team after hitting .403 along with five home runs, 41 RBIs and 66 stolen bases (second in the nation).

Perque made the second-team. She went 24-2 with a 1.02 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Loftin will play for Ole Miss next season while Perque is signed with Memphis.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.