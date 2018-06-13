Nick Sandlin named National Pitcher of the Year - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Nick Sandlin named National Pitcher of the Year

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Pretty soon Nick Sandlin will look to build his legacy at the pro level. His college career is still being recognized, though.

The Southern Miss pitcher was named National Pitcher of the Year Wednesday by Perfect Game/Rawlings. He's the first Golden Eagle to earn this honor.

Sandlin led the nation with a 1.06 ERA in 15 starts. He also struck out 144 batters. Sandlin was recently drafted in the second-round by the Cleveland Indians.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:18:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:00:34 GMT
    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

  • Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 05:07:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:20:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly