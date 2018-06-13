Nick Sandlin named National Pitcher of the Year

Pretty soon Nick Sandlin will look to build his legacy at the pro level. His college career is still being recognized, though.

The Southern Miss pitcher was named National Pitcher of the Year Wednesday by Perfect Game/Rawlings. He's the first Golden Eagle to earn this honor.

Sandlin led the nation with a 1.06 ERA in 15 starts. He also struck out 144 batters. Sandlin was recently drafted in the second-round by the Cleveland Indians.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.