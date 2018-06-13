Runaway Laurel teen has been missing for weeks - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Runaway Laurel teen has been missing for weeks

Princess Johnson (Photo source: Laurel Police Department) Princess Johnson (Photo source: Laurel Police Department)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

It has been more than two weeks since 17-year-old Princess Johnson went missing from her home in Jones County.

Her parents say she’s from Heidelberg and may have run away. They’re getting more worried by the day.

Laurel Police Department Capt. Tommy Cox said officers need help from anyone who might have seen Princess or know where she is. He also has a warning for any adults who choose not to speak up.

“If she’s at a residence where there are adults present and they are aware they have a runaway there, they are facing potential charges,” Cox said.

Cox said if you’ve seen Princess, step up and take her to the police station or call police.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:18:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:00:34 GMT
    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

  • Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 05:07:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:20:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly