Runaway Laurel teen has been missing for weeks

It has been more than two weeks since 17-year-old Princess Johnson went missing from her home in Jones County.

Her parents say she’s from Heidelberg and may have run away. They’re getting more worried by the day.

Laurel Police Department Capt. Tommy Cox said officers need help from anyone who might have seen Princess or know where she is. He also has a warning for any adults who choose not to speak up.

“If she’s at a residence where there are adults present and they are aware they have a runaway there, they are facing potential charges,” Cox said.

Cox said if you’ve seen Princess, step up and take her to the police station or call police.

