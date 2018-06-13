Jones Co. Fire Coordinator speaks following arrest of 2 voluntee - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones Co. Fire Coordinator speaks following arrest of 2 volunteer firefighters

Jones Co. Fire Coordinator speaks following arrest of 2 volunteer firefighters

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Connect
Former Shady Grove volunteer firefighters Kristopher Lecabellec and Tate Pankowski are each charged with four counts of arson. (Photo source: WDAM) Former Shady Grove volunteer firefighters Kristopher Lecabellec and Tate Pankowski are each charged with four counts of arson. (Photo source: WDAM)
Tate Pankowski (Photo source: Jones County Jail) Tate Pankowski (Photo source: Jones County Jail)
Kristopher Lecabellec (Photo source: Jones County Jail) Kristopher Lecabellec (Photo source: Jones County Jail)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna is speaking out following the arrest of two former volunteer firefighters who are now out on bond for arson charges.

"I was devastated. I couldn't believe it. I never would have thought that any of our firefighters in Jones County would have done such an act," said McKenna.

Former Shady Grove volunteer firefighters Kristopher Lecabellec and Tate Pankowski are each charged with four counts of arson by the Deputy State Fire Marshal. The investigation determined the duo intentionally started brush fires in Jones County. 

"This certainly was an embarrassment to every firefighter in the county here who every day goes out and does their job in a way they need to be doing it," said McKenna.

After an internal investigation, McKenna said 911 calls reporting the actual fires are believed to have been made from one of the former firefighter's cell phone.

"Some do it for excitement. Some do it for money, particularly those that get paid to respond to calls. They will do it for money to increase their income. Some do it for the thrill of it. I don't know what thrill they get out of it," said McKenna.

In this case, the two were strictly volunteers and did not get paid for their services. McKenna said within the 18 volunteer fire departments across the county, the elite group will continue to serve its residents.

"They threaten the trust of every citizen in Jones County towards every volunteer fire department. It's not just Shady Grove affected," said McKenna.
 
The suspects are currently out on bond awaiting their preliminary hearings, where they will enter a plea.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:18:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:00:34 GMT
    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

  • Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 05:07:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:20:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly