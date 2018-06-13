Jury rules in favor of City of Hattiesburg in discrimination cas - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jury rules in favor of City of Hattiesburg in discrimination case

The jury found in favor of the city, rejecting the claims made by former municipal court officer manager Dana Coleman. (Photo source: Raycom News Network) The jury found in favor of the city, rejecting the claims made by former municipal court officer manager Dana Coleman. (Photo source: Raycom News Network)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A jury decided a federal race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg on Wednesday. The jury found in favor of the city, rejecting the claims made by former municipal court officer manager Dana Coleman.

Coleman, who is white, filed the lawsuit in 2016, claiming she suffered “severe and pervasive racial harassment and discrimination by her African American co-workers and supervisors because of her race” and was forced to resign her position.

The lawsuit laid out a list of discrimination and harassment allegations, which the jury rejected after hearing three days of testimony.

