PRCC employees getting a pay raise

Employees at Pearl River Community College will be getting a pay raise.

The PRCC Board of Trustees approved a $38.7 million budget Tuesday for the upcoming academic year that includes a 4 percent, across-the-board salary increase for employees.

Last month, the board voted to freeze student tuition at last year's level.

"Through consolidation, becoming more efficient, asking our faculty to do a whole lot more with less, and they did all those things, and their response was overwhelming. So, I'm just so grateful to our board of trustees for supporting the recommendation," said Adam Breerwood, President of PRCC. "(The employees) deserve it. These are people in the trenches everyday changing lives."

The pay raise is the first since 2015.

