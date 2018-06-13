400 Southern Pine Electric customers without power

Four hundred Southern Pine Electric customers are without power right now in Jasper County. (Photo source: Raycom Media)

Four hundred Southern Pine Electric customers are without power right now in Jasper County. According to the utility company, the outage was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re told crews have determined the cause of the outage, and they're now working to make repairs. Theirs is no timeline yet on when those repairs will be complete.

Southern Pine asks that customers be patient as crews work as quickly and safely as they can to restore service.

If you’re a Southern Pine Electric customer, click here to see the outage map.

