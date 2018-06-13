Hattiesburg PD actively looking for armed robbery suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg PD actively looking for armed robbery suspect

Hattiesburg police are actively working the scene of an armed robbery at the Hop-In Texaco on West 7th Street. (Photo source: WDAM) Hattiesburg police are actively working the scene of an armed robbery at the Hop-In Texaco on West 7th Street. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are actively working the scene of an armed robbery at the Hop-In Texaco on West 7th Street.

Officials said a masked man robbed the store around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.

The University of Southern Mississippi sent out an Eagle Alert warning people on campus because the robbery suspect was last seen near the Hillcrest Residence Hall. However, USM officials said the suspect was heading away from campus.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

