Wednesday's Forecast: Hot, possibly wet

Rain chances will continue to run around 50 percent to 60 percent this afternoon and evening. (Photo source: WDAM) Rain chances will continue to run around 50 percent to 60 percent this afternoon and evening. (Photo source: WDAM)
Temperatures are riding around the 90-degree mark Wednesday with passing clouds and a few showers and storms. 

On the radar, showers and storms continue to drift south across our northern counties, while other storms push north in our southern counties. Rain chances will continue to run around 50 percent to 60 percent this afternoon and evening. 

The severe weather threat is low, but not zero. The main concerns with any storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and small hail. The tornado threat is very, very low. 

Thursday, we will be back in the same boat with afternoon storms possible and highs around 90.

