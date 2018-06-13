Hattiesburg Eye Clinic promotes fireworks eye safety - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Eye Clinic promotes fireworks eye safety

By Karrie Leggett-Brown, Reporter
Connect
Hattiesburg Eye Clinic's Ophthalmologist Dr. David Richardson warns setting your sights on fireworks could be putting your eyesight at risk. (Photo source: WDAM) Hattiesburg Eye Clinic's Ophthalmologist Dr. David Richardson warns setting your sights on fireworks could be putting your eyesight at risk. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Fourth of July is three weeks away. Many people will be setting off fireworks for the occasion. Hattiesburg Eye Clinic's Ophthalmologist Dr. David Richardson warns setting your sights on fireworks could be putting your eyesight at risk.   

Richardson said our favorite time of year is his busiest time, and he sees some pretty gruesome eye injuries.

"Some of the worst times to be on call are Christmas, New Year's and July 4," Richardson said.

He said that's because of fireworks, specifically, bottle rockets. He said they are causing injuries to kids and adults.

"Any kind of projectile that's traveling at a high rate of speed that hits you in the eye can blind you," Richardson said. "And I have seen people blinded before with that, there's no question about it."

Richardson said for 32 years, he has seen folks from ages 10 to 20 with eye injuries due to fireworks. Some of those injuries have been irreversible.

"We saw many people blind from fireworks injuries. When the injury happens, the eye is such a delicate organ that can just disrupt it and it can't be repaired," Richardson said.

Injuries he can repair, like a hole in the retina or a hole in the back of the eye, need treatment immediately using a laser or actually sewing the eye with a suture the size of a hair strand.

"It requires a microscope that magnifies it about 40 times and a very steady hand," Richardson said.

Richardson said think eye safety first. He said wear goggles no matter what kind of fireworks you are using, especially bottle rockets.

"Stay a distance away from them if you are going to fire them. Bottle rockets, always fire them out of a bottle if you are going to use them. That's what they are for. Never throw them," Richardson said. "If you are going to use them, wear some eye protection, and just be smart about them."

Richardson said not all fireworks function the way you think they should. They can explode, producing projectiles or shrapnel that can hit you in the eye.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:18:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:00:34 GMT
    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Stan Lee. (Source: Stew Milne/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

    Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

    More >>

  • Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 05:07:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:20:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly