Mental health professionals hoping to increase awareness of PTSD

Mental health professionals hoping to increase awareness of PTSD

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Ted Crawford is a clinical therapist with Pine Grove Outpatient Services. (Photo source: WDAM) Ted Crawford is a clinical therapist with Pine Grove Outpatient Services. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This month, mental health professionals are focusing attention on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Experts say the disorder doesn't just affect soldiers after combat. Therapists say any shocking or painful event, like an auto accident or the loss of a family member, can bring on PTSD. 

June is National PTSD Awareness Month, and therapists are hoping you'll take time to learn about the symptoms and how you can help. 

"Learning about it helps take away the fear and helps you make sense to yourself," said Ted Crawford, a clinical therapist with Pine Grove Outpatient Services. "You don't feel as ashamed, and you're not as worried. The good news about PTSD is that it's very, very treatable."

Symptoms include flashbacks or nightmares, avoidance behavior, and extreme vigilance. 

June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day.  

