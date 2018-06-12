B-95 and United Blood Services hosting annual blood drive - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

B-95 and United Blood Services hosting annual blood drive

United Blood Services and B-95 are having their annual summer blood drive in Laurel.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

United Blood Services and B-95 are having their annual summer blood drive in Laurel. Any person interested in donating can head over to the Cameron Center, located at 711 North 10 Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Donors can enter for a chance to win four tickets to see Alan Jackson and Randy Houser on June 22, or a chance to win a recliner chair from Today’s Furniture. All donors will also receive “B-95” T-shirts for donating.

Papa Johns will serve pizza and Coca-Cola will give the first 95 donors a B95 Coke Commemorative bottle. One donor will be chosen as a finalist for a Dream Vacation. United Blood Services will cover the transportation and lodging cost up to $6,000. The destination is the winner’s choice.

According to United Blood Services, there's a 20 percent drop in donations during the summer months.

