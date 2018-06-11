Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/) The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. 

"In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the lives of these young people."

According to the post, Guardian ad Litem programs have been shown to help abused and neglected children to do better in school, receive more services, and even find a “Forever Family” more quickly.

To volunteer, fill out a form at MarionCountygal.org.

A person with Marion County Guardian ad Litem Program will contact you and tell you how you can make a difference. 

