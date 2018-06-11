Hub City woman wanted by Sandersville police

Sandersville police are asking for help from the public to track down a woman wanted on felony charges.

Investigator Curtis Pitts said police are looking for Kenya McNair, of Hattiesburg. Pitts said McNair is wanted in connection to an investigation involving stolen credit cards.

If you have any information on this case or McNair’s whereabouts, please call the Sandersville Police Department at 601-428-0992 or 601-425-0223.

