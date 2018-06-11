Hattiesburg police searching for burglary suspect

If you have any information on the suspect or can positively identify him, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. (Photo source: HPD)

If you have any information on the suspect or can positively identify him, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. (Photo source: HPD)

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said an unknown man entered the rear door of the Field House Thrift Store at 1608 Broadway Drive and stole an unknown amount of cash. (Photo source: HPD)

Hattiesburg police need help identifying a commercial burglary suspect.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said an unknown man entered the rear door of the Field House Thrift Store at 1608 Broadway Drive and stole an unknown amount of cash between 7:45 p.m. on June 10, and 2 a.m. on June 11.

If you have any information on the suspect or can positively identify him, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Coppyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.