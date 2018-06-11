Man charged with aggravated assault in Laurel stabbing

Laurel police have charged a man in a Saturday morning stabbing.

According to LPD Captain Tommy Cox, officers were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of 8th Avenue at 1:18 a.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds. Cox said she was transported to South Central Regional Hospital in Laurel, then later to Forrest General in Hattiesburg for treatment.

Terrus Magee turned himself in a short time later. Cox said he is charged with aggravated domestic assault and made his initial Sunday at 3 p.m., where his bond was set at $100,000.

Magee remains in the Jones County Jail, and the victim is still hospitalized, according to Cox.

