Charge downgraded for Hattiesburg murder suspect

Charges have been downgraded for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Hattiesburg woman in her Dewey Street home.

Andrew Presley, 53, was previously charged with capital murder in the death of Deborah McGee.

Capt. Brandon McLemore, with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said that capital murder charge has been changed to first-degree murder. McLemore said the change was made after police reviewed facts and circumstances surrounding the case with the district attorney’s office.

Presley is still behind bars at the Forrest County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

McGee, a teacher at Antonelli College and well-known member of the community, was found stabbed to death inside her home on March 25. Police said items were also missing from the home.

McLemore called the killing a “heinous crime.”

Presley was arrested April 12 and charged with hindering prosecution. That charge was later upgraded to capital murder and then changed to first-degree murder.

McGee’s niece, 40-year-old Ebony Lambert, was arrested April 18 and charged with hindering prosecution. She bonded out of jail on April 20.

Jordan Stewart, 53, is also charged with hindering prosecution in the case.

