Petco Foundation honors Southern Pines Animal Shelter - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petco Foundation honors Southern Pines Animal Shelter

The Petco Foundation honored the Southern Pines Animal Shelter for making a difference by saving the lives of Hattiesburg's homeless pets. (Photo source: WDAM) The Petco Foundation honored the Southern Pines Animal Shelter for making a difference by saving the lives of Hattiesburg's homeless pets. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Petco Foundation honored the Southern Pines Animal Shelter for making a difference by saving the lives of Hattiesburg's homeless pets. 

Southern Pines was presented the Paul Jolly Compassion Award at the foundation's annual "Celebration of Love" Lifesaving Awards, where six other organizations nationwide were recognized for their "dedication, determination and actions to create lifesaving impact for pets in need," according to a Petco Foundation news release. 

Southern Pines achieved over a 95 percent lifesaving rate for Hattiesburg animals, proving that saving shelter animals is possible everywhere in the U.S. 

“The Petco Foundation’s Lifesaving Awards are a way to celebrate and recognize the incredible, lifesaving work that takes place across the country,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation in a statement. “The individuals and organizations honored this year are changing the landscape of animal welfare and setting an example for others. We’re grateful for all they do to save lives and are thrilled to bring their work into the spotlight.” 

More than 450 guests attended this year's awards gala. 

“It’s such an incredible honor to be recognized for the work Southern Pines is doing for the cats and dogs across Mississippi,” said shelter director, Ginny Sims. “It’s truly a testament to the amazing things our community can accomplish for animals in need when we all work together. We just want to thank our volunteers, fosters, donors, and supporters for investing in our mission and working alongside us so that together we can save more lives than ever before.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:22:01 GMT
    (Photo source: Raycom News Network)(Photo source: Raycom News Network)

    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

    More >>

    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

    More >>

  • Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:17:21 GMT
    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10,000 students and over 1,600 employees beginning July 1. (Photo source: WDAM)Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10,000 students and over 1,600 employees beginning July 1. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. “At this point they're coming,’ says Tess Smith. “So, yes we're ready.” This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntar...

    More >>

    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. “At this point they're coming,’ says Tess Smith. “So, yes we're ready.” This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntar...

    More >>

  • Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-06-11 22:49:45 GMT
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the liv...More >>
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the liv...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly