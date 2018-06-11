Petco Foundation honors Southern Pines Animal Shelter

The Petco Foundation honored the Southern Pines Animal Shelter for making a difference by saving the lives of Hattiesburg's homeless pets. (Photo source: WDAM)

Southern Pines was presented the Paul Jolly Compassion Award at the foundation's annual "Celebration of Love" Lifesaving Awards, where six other organizations nationwide were recognized for their "dedication, determination and actions to create lifesaving impact for pets in need," according to a Petco Foundation news release.

Southern Pines achieved over a 95 percent lifesaving rate for Hattiesburg animals, proving that saving shelter animals is possible everywhere in the U.S.

“The Petco Foundation’s Lifesaving Awards are a way to celebrate and recognize the incredible, lifesaving work that takes place across the country,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation in a statement. “The individuals and organizations honored this year are changing the landscape of animal welfare and setting an example for others. We’re grateful for all they do to save lives and are thrilled to bring their work into the spotlight.”

More than 450 guests attended this year's awards gala.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be recognized for the work Southern Pines is doing for the cats and dogs across Mississippi,” said shelter director, Ginny Sims. “It’s truly a testament to the amazing things our community can accomplish for animals in need when we all work together. We just want to thank our volunteers, fosters, donors, and supporters for investing in our mission and working alongside us so that together we can save more lives than ever before.”

