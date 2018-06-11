USM men’s basketball to play Thanksgiving tournament in Cancun

The University of Southern Mississippi will be among the eight-team bracket in November at the Cancun Challenge.

The Golden Eagles will first play Southern Methodist University on Nov. 11 in the opening round. The teams then gather at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya a week later, with USM taking on University of North Florida on Nov. 20.

The Golden Eagles will face either Jacksonville State University or Western Carolina University on Nov. 21 to wrap up the three-game tournament.

“We are always looking for different events that give our players the best competition on neutral sites,” USM coach Doc Sadler sad. “This tournament dives us that opportunity.”

The trip will mark the Golden Eagles’ third trip to the exotic in the past four seasons. USM played in the 2016 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu and took a trip to the Bahamas for three practice games in August 2017.

The trip to Cancun also marks the second consecutive season that USM will play in a tournament over Thanksgiving, following on the heels of the 2017 Sanford Pentagon Showcase in South Dakota.

USM returns four starters from a team that won 16 games in 2017-18, a seven-game improvement over 2016-17.

