USM golfer wins Alabama State Am

University of Southern Mississippi golfer Matt Lorenz won the 102nd Alabama State Amateur Golf Championship this weekend in record fashion.

Lorenz, a rising junior, broke tournament records with his 18-under, 270 total over four rounds at Pine Tree Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

Lorenz shot rounds of 65, 71, 67 and 67 to outdistance the 67-player field.

Lorenz finished five strokes better than runner-up Austin Gean of Florence, Ala. Over the 72 holes, Lorenz carded an eagle, 25 birdies, 37 pars and nine bogeys.

His score bettered by one stroke one of the oldest records in Alabama amateur golf, topping the 271 the late Bubba Major shot in 1969 at Selma County Club.

Lorenz’ 18-under was the lowest in relation to par in championship as well, besting Smylie Kaufman’s 16-under, 272 total at FarmLinks in 2011 and Michael Johnson’s 16-under, 272 total at Hoover County Club in 2013.

Will Cannon also shot a 272, going 12 under par on the par-71 Mountain Brook Golf Club course in 2015. Major’s tournament record was 13-under-par at the par-71 Selma CC course.

