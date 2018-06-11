USM golfer wins Alabama State Am - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM golfer wins Alabama State Am

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

University of Southern Mississippi golfer Matt Lorenz won the 102nd Alabama State Amateur Golf Championship this weekend in record fashion.

Lorenz, a rising junior, broke tournament records with his 18-under, 270 total over four rounds at Pine Tree Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

Lorenz shot rounds of 65, 71, 67 and 67 to outdistance the 67-player field.

Lorenz finished five strokes better than runner-up Austin Gean of Florence, Ala. Over the 72 holes, Lorenz carded  an eagle, 25 birdies, 37 pars and nine bogeys.

His score bettered by one stroke one of the oldest records in Alabama amateur golf, topping the 271 the late Bubba Major shot in 1969 at Selma County Club.

Lorenz’ 18-under was the  lowest in relation to par in championship as well,  besting Smylie Kaufman’s 16-under, 272 total at FarmLinks in 2011 and Michael Johnson’s 16-under, 272 total at Hoover County Club in 2013.

Will Cannon also shot a 272, going 12 under par on the par-71 Mountain Brook Golf Club course in 2015. Major’s tournament record was 13-under-par at the par-71 Selma CC course.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:22:01 GMT
    (Photo source: Raycom News Network)(Photo source: Raycom News Network)

    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

    More >>

    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

    More >>

  • Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:17:21 GMT
    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10,000 students and over 1,600 employees beginning July 1. (Photo source: WDAM)Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10,000 students and over 1,600 employees beginning July 1. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. “At this point they're coming,’ says Tess Smith. “So, yes we're ready.” This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntar...

    More >>

    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. “At this point they're coming,’ says Tess Smith. “So, yes we're ready.” This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntar...

    More >>

  • Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-06-11 22:49:45 GMT
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the liv...More >>
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the liv...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly