Sacred Heart athletics announces athletic department changes

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
After a decade as Sacred Heart High School’s boys’ soccer coach, Joe Falla will be taking on additional duties.

Falla, who will continue to coach soccer, was named athletic director as well as Dean of Students for the high school.

Falla replaces Brian Kern as athletic director. Kern accepted a coaching position at South Jones High School.

Laura Coulter will continue as Scared Heart’s assistant director of athletic programs.

Caleb Vaughn was named boys’ and girls’ basketball coach. Vaughn, who comes to Sacred Heart from North Panola High School, will coach the junior high as well as the varsity teams.

Tim Coats was named head baseball coach. Coats has more than 35 years of coaching experience, most recently at Magee High School.

