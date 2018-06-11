Typical afternoon showers possible Monday

Expect a 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. (Image source: WDAM)

We're looking forward to pretty much the typical summer forecast for Monday. Expect a 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy and humid conditions with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. As the day wears on, there is a fairly good chance we could see some thunderstorms, which is common this time of year.

This weather pattern should hold for a good portion of the week as well, with Tuesday being the day with the least chance of rain. At that time, we expect only about a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

But, as we head further into the week, our rain chances will increase significantly.

As with any thunderstorm, be sure to get yourself and children indoors and away from lightning until you're sure the storm has passed.

