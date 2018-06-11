Typical afternoon showers possible Monday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Typical afternoon showers possible Monday

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Expect a 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. (Image source: WDAM) Expect a 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. (Image source: WDAM)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

We're looking forward to pretty much the typical summer forecast for Monday. Expect a 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy and humid conditions with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. As the day wears on, there is a fairly good chance we could see some thunderstorms, which is common this time of year. 

This weather pattern should hold for a good portion of the week as well, with Tuesday being the day with the least chance of rain. At that time, we expect only about a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

But, as we head further into the week, our rain chances will increase significantly.

As with any thunderstorm, be sure to get yourself and children indoors and away from lightning until you're sure the storm has passed.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:22 PM EDT
    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

  Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:17 PM EDT
    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. "At this point they're coming,' says Tess Smith. "So, yes we're ready." This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntary consolidation.

  Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:49 PM EDT
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the lives of these children."
