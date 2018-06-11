Scott Berry looks to a new USM leader in 2019 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Scott Berry looks to a new USM leader in 2019

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
USM sophomore Matt Guidry. Courtesy: WDAM USM sophomore Matt Guidry. Courtesy: WDAM
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WDAM) -

With the 2018 season in the rearview mirror, coach Scott Berry and the Golden Eagles turn their attention to 2019.

Six USM seniors graduated this year and two juniors – Nick Sandlin and Luke Reynolds – are headed to the MLB. Therefore, Berry looks for the next mand to lead Southern Miss. The nine-year head coach believes sophomore Matt Guidry could be a viable candidate. The Oak Grove grad boasted the third-best batting average on the team this year (.328).

“Number one it's going to stay with this guy right here, Matt Guidry,” said Berry, following USM’s season-ending loss to Dallas-Baptist in the Fayetteville Regional. “He is a step-up dude. He can deliver, not only on the field but off the field. He's a guy that he's going to talk that talk and he's going to walk that walk for us. So, it's going to start there and that's what you have to have, outstanding leadership not only out of your coaches but you have to have outstanding leadership out of your players. Next year, Guidry will be that guy who leads us. We return a lot of good ones. We signed good ones. So, once again in August we'll assemble them and start getting them ready and trying to put the pieces of that puzzle together to get to the spring. It will be a very competitive fall, I can assure you there with the people we have in place. But it's going to make everybody better."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Trial begins for discrimination lawsuit against City of Hattiesburg

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:22:01 GMT
    (Photo source: Raycom News Network)(Photo source: Raycom News Network)

    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

    More >>

    A lawsuit accusing the City of Hattiesburg and former mayor Johnny Dupree of racial harassment and discrimination went to trial Monday.

    More >>

  • Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Lumberton schools set to consolidate with Lamar County

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:17:21 GMT
    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10,000 students and over 1,600 employees beginning July 1. (Photo source: WDAM)Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10,000 students and over 1,600 employees beginning July 1. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. “At this point they're coming,’ says Tess Smith. “So, yes we're ready.” This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntar...

    More >>

    Lamar County Schools will now host 19 schools, over 10-thousand students, and over 1,600 employees on July 1st. Superintendent Tess Smith with the Lamar County School District says that the district has been in preparation mode. “At this point they're coming,’ says Tess Smith. “So, yes we're ready.” This comes after a judge dismissed the Pearl River Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District claim against the voluntar...

    More >>

  • Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Marion County Guardian Ad Litem Program seeks volunteers

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-06-11 22:49:45 GMT
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. (Photo source: marioncountygal.org/)
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the liv...More >>
    The Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County is asking for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.  "In Marion County alone, there are more than 200 children in foster care," Columbia Strong said in a Friday Facebook post. "You can help these children through the Columbia Strong Guardian ad Litem Program for Marion County. It only takes a few hours of your time to make a life-long impact on the liv...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly