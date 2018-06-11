Scott Berry looks to a new USM leader in 2019

With the 2018 season in the rearview mirror, coach Scott Berry and the Golden Eagles turn their attention to 2019.

Six USM seniors graduated this year and two juniors – Nick Sandlin and Luke Reynolds – are headed to the MLB. Therefore, Berry looks for the next mand to lead Southern Miss. The nine-year head coach believes sophomore Matt Guidry could be a viable candidate. The Oak Grove grad boasted the third-best batting average on the team this year (.328).

“Number one it's going to stay with this guy right here, Matt Guidry,” said Berry, following USM’s season-ending loss to Dallas-Baptist in the Fayetteville Regional. “He is a step-up dude. He can deliver, not only on the field but off the field. He's a guy that he's going to talk that talk and he's going to walk that walk for us. So, it's going to start there and that's what you have to have, outstanding leadership not only out of your coaches but you have to have outstanding leadership out of your players. Next year, Guidry will be that guy who leads us. We return a lot of good ones. We signed good ones. So, once again in August we'll assemble them and start getting them ready and trying to put the pieces of that puzzle together to get to the spring. It will be a very competitive fall, I can assure you there with the people we have in place. But it's going to make everybody better."

