City of Ellisville hosts Farmers Market

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

The city of Ellisville hosted its Farmers Market downtown Saturday morning.

Dozens of people came out to the event to shop for fresh produce items such as blueberries, corn, tamales, handmade soaps and more.

The event featured several vendors and merchants such as Mississippi Delta, Jam’N Picklez, and Fulmer’s Farmstead.

There was also a slide and jump house for kids to enjoy.

The Farmers Market will return to downtown Ellisville on June 16.

