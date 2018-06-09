City of Ellisville hosts Farmers Market

It was big day for job seekers and job providers at the Hattiesburg Public School District Saturday, as it reached out to qualified educators to fill some important vacant teaching positions.More >>
It was big day for job seekers and job providers at the Hattiesburg Public School District Saturday, as it reached out to qualified educators to fill some important vacant teaching positions.More >>
The city of Ellisville hosted its Farmers Market downtown Saturday morning.More >>
The city of Ellisville hosted its Farmers Market downtown Saturday morning.More >>
South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a free health event just for children Saturday.More >>
South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a free health event just for children Saturday.More >>
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel served up blues and BBQ Friday night. It's 25th annual Blues Bash was held on the front lawn of museum, where over 350 people gathered to enjoy featured blues music by Cary Hudson with Katrina Miller and Wes Lee. "This is our 25th annual Blues Bash and the proceeds from it go to support our educational programming," said George Bassi, director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. "It's a great way to g...More >>
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel served up blues and BBQ Friday night. It's 25th annual Blues Bash was held on the front lawn of museum, where over 350 people gathered to enjoy featured blues music by Cary Hudson with Katrina Miller and Wes Lee. "This is our 25th annual Blues Bash and the proceeds from it go to support our educational programming," said George Bassi, director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. "It's a great way to g...More >>